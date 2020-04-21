Horry County to hold briefing on coronavirus updates

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council will hold a virtual press briefing related to COVID-19 on at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Speakers will include:

  • Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore
  • Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner
  • Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster
  • Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson
  • Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill
  • Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner
  • Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Van Moppes

