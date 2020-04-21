Horry County to hold briefing on coronavirus updates

If you are on mobile device and do not see the video, please click here to watch.



HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council will hold a virtual press briefing related to COVID-19 on at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the meeting here on this page when it begins.

Speakers will include:

Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner

Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Van Moppes

