Horry County to hold briefing on coronavirus updates

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council will hold a virtual press briefing related to COVID-19 on at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Speakers will include:
- Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore
- Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner
- Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster
- Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson
- Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill
- Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner
- Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Van Moppes
