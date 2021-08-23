LIVE: Horry County Schools board meets as district sees 300+ COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Board of Education will meet Monday evening as the district has reported more than 300 COVID-19 cases so far this school year.

At the start of the board meeting, the board added two items to the agenda related to wearing masks in schools. The first item is legal advice in executive session over the wearing of masks in schools. The second item is addressing the wearing of masks in schools to the agenda.

Board member Howard Barnard announced that he wants to add in executive session tonight the discussion of wearing masks. He also said he’d like that discussion to be then added to the regular business items. @WBTWNews13 — Maria DeBone (@MariaDeBoneTV) August 23, 2021

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. News13 will livestream the meeting in the player above.

