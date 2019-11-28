Local bars prepare for the busiest “bar night” of the year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The night before Thanksgiving is known to be the busiest bar night of the year.

Local bars in Myrtle Beach are taking full advantage of the bigger crowds that aren’t usually there during the shoulder tourist season.

Staff at the Tin Roof Music Joint on Ocean Boulevard worked all day Wednesday to prepare for the night.

“It’s one of those things that we kind of have an idea of what to do, but it’s just always planning for more than what we may or may not get,” said supervisor Bryan Bomar.

Extra bartenders, security, severs and kitchen staff were scheduled with an anticipated large crowd.

Bomar says the holidays have helped drive business during the off season more than before.

“We’re getting bigger crowds later in the year when before like two or three years ago we might not get that crew to come in. It’s always fun, because you get to see a lot that you wouldn’t expect to see on a Wednesday night,” said Bomar.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department reminds those who choose to drink to plan ahead for a safe ride home.

Corporal Tom Vest says drunken driving will not be tolerated.

“We will be out enforcing the drunk driving laws throughout the city and officers throughout the county will be doing the same. Make sure you have a plan before you go out. Use ride share, a cab. Make sure you get home safe. It’s not worth the risk,” said Vest.