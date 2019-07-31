Local bars released from “public nuisance” probation

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Two Horry County bars have been released early from a nuisance business probation.

Remedies Sports Bar and Klocker’s Tavern had an agreement with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office to have shorter business hours and add safety features to the buildings.

Remedies Sports Bar was deemed a public nuisance after several violent crimes occurred in 2017.

Jason Klocker is the owner of Klocker’s Tavern and bought Remedies in 2018.

“I took over knowing that I was going to have to face a public nuisance charge, which gets pinned on an address not a business,” said Klocker.

Being close in distance, Klocker’s Tavern was also deemed a nuisance by location association.

Both bars were placed on a two year probationary period. Klocker worked hard to make sure both bars were safe to the public.

“I lit up the parking lot and put a fence across the back in an effort to try and keep the problems that happen two buildings over here, from coming down into our parking lots,” said Klocker.

A little over a year into the probationary period the solicitor’s office was pleased with the businesses’ improvement and have not had any issues since.

A statement from Senior Assistant Solicitor, Josh Holford says:

“Local business owners have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their patrons, local residents, and visitors in and around their establishments. The Solicitor’s Office does not want to shut down businesses, but it will intervene and act to protect citizens and visitors in Horry County.

In this case, Remedies and Klocker’s entered into an agreement with the Solicitor’s Office before a hearing because of a numerous incidents, calls for law enforcement, and complaints. The goal of the agreement was to abate the nuisances and to ensure that the patrons and community would not continue to be placed in danger. The owner of Remedies and Klocker’s abided by the terms of the agreement, made the necessary changes, and have proven that they can operate their businesses without creating a dangerous environment. They have operated under restrictions without any further problems and have done a great job abating the nuisances. That was the goal all along.”

The bars are fully open and are released from the “public nuisance” title.

“It’s nice to be on the same playing field as everybody else. I kind of feel that I always have more to offer, as long as I’m not being held back,” said Klocker.

On August 31 Remedies will host a “Dad bod” charity event where all money raised will be donated to a non-profit for down syndrome awareness.