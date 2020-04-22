Local Catholic schools make organizational changes, some to discontinue middle school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Changes are being made to multiple local Catholic schools to better serve students, parents, and the community, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston announced Wednesday.

St. Michael and Holy Trinity Catholic Schools will no longer serve middle school students, the diocese said. Those students can attend the newly developed middle school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School or St. Andrew Catholic School.

St. Michael will serve K-4 through grade 6 and Holy Trinity will serve K-3 through grade 5 beginning in the fall, the diocese said.

Middle school students that chose to go to Seton Catholic will have the chance to participate in advanced classes, arts, and extra-carriculars that St. Michael and Holy Trinity Catholic Schools can’t provide due to their small sizes, the diocese said.

Certain jobs at St. Michael and Holy Trinity will be removed, but those faculty and staff members will be able to apply for positions in other Catholic schools, including Seton Catholic, whose staff is expanding.

“I want to express my gratitude to these beloved teachers and staff members who have given so much of themselves to both of these schools’ communities,” Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Sandra Leatherwood said.

Read the full release below:

LATEST HEADLINES: