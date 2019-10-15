Local church holding Myrtle Beach Greek Festival this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local church is holding the Myrtle Beach Greek Festival this weekend.

The festival will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, located on 33rd Avenue in Myrtle Beach, from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20, according to the church’s Facebook page. The festival will have Greek food, pastries, music, dancing, and tours of the church.

The hours for the festival area:

  • Thursday, Oct. 17: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 20: noon to 7 p.m.

