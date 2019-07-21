Local dog boarding business opens doors to rescue animals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sit and Stay Awhile animal services opened up their doors to 10 rescue dogs from Kind Keeper Rescue in hopes of finding their ‘fur’ever homes on Sunday.

“I have a passion for animals and I want to help out the rescues, and with my facility, I can actually offer that,” Lisa Horton, owner of Sit and Stay Awhile said.

Sunday’s adoption event was the first of its kind for Horton, but she says she wants to keep the event going by welcoming animals from different, local shelters once a month.

“People like to buy breeds that are a specific breed and that’s fine as well but with the adoptions, the dogs are in such need for it; the adoption centers are so overcrowded and underfunded. You should definitely adopt,” Horton said.

During the event, Horton also collected food, cleaning supplies and toys to donate to the shelters.

“If you can’t take one home, definitely bring things in so you can help the animals in other ways,” Horton said. “They’re loving; they are so grateful.”