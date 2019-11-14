Local EMT among DACA recipients worried about future in U.S.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After a hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court appears likely to side with the Trump Administration in working to end the DACA program, which lets nearly 700,000 young documented immigrants live and work in the U.S.

Currently in South Carolina, there are nearly 6,000 DACA recipients, all working or going to school. All of them unsure about their future not only in the Palmetto State but in the country.

Longtime Myrtle Beach immigration attorney Donusia Lipinski sees a wide range of local clients who tell her they are in a heightened state of fear.

“These people who have dreams, who are working here, living here… contributing to our economy, they are living in limbo,” said Lipinski.

One of her clients is a local EMT. Another manages several restaurants in Myrtle Beach and others are students at CCU and in Horry County Schools.

“There are people here in Myrtle Beach who have had DACA since they were 15, a lot of them well over 40, that was the age they could apply for DACA,” said Lipinski

News13 reached out to both local employees, who weren’t able to go on camera.

Brought to the U.S. illegally as children, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was formed by former President Barack Obama back in 2012 to allow immigrants the chance to experience the American dream.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case to analyze if President Trump has fully explained the need to end the program.

The final decision could be made within the first couple of months of 2020, but for now, recipients are advised to renew their application as soon as possible while the decision is still pending.

