Local florist grows business as nationwide flower sales decline

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Even through a mask the smell of fresh cut roses fill the room at King’s Florist.

The decades old trademark in Socastee is working to fill hundreds of orders for Valentine’s Day weekend.

After owner Don King passed away last year, his son Chris took over store operations.

Working through the pandemic and keeping the family business afloat.

While nationwide flower sales have declined over the last year, King says he is fortunate.

“We’ve been able to keep the same people. We haven’t had to let anybody go. We actually hired somebody new and business has just figured out a way to keep going forward,” said King.

While a few canceled weddings set the shop back, unexpected deliveries on holidays like Christmas were great for business.

“I think there was a lot of people that wanted to do something because they couldn’t come see family. Couldn’t come see friends or travel,” said King.

Adapting to challenges of the pandemic, King says contactless and curbside deliveries are now offered.

A way to say “I love you” from a far and an option that is growing in popularity.

“We leave it on their front porch, mark it delivered on our app and it sends them an email and lets them know. It really is completely contactless,” said King.