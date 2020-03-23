Local food banks change operations, experience shortages because of coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The coronavirus has had a big impact on some food banks along the Grand Strand. Many have changed the way they operate since the outbreak began.

The Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen is now handing out meals to-go only. Volunteers say they only allow 10 people inside the food bank at once and are sanitizing more often.

Kitchen manager and chef, Lisa Greene says the biggest problem has been finding food to feed their clients since the grocery stores have been empty.

“Today I think was the best day we’ve had in days, but we haven’t been able to get that much meat,” Greene said.

Churches Assisting People, or CAP Food Bank in Conway has had to give out less food because of the grocery shortage.

“We usually get 10 to 12 boxes from each store, we’re down to four to five boxes, so the grocery stores are being hit which affects us,” Donna Bodie, Executive Director of CAP said.

Typically CAP invites clients inside the building to select their free groceries. However, the service has moved to a drive-thru distribution only.

While volunteers haven’t been able to give out as many groceries as normal, their goal is to never turn anyone away.

“We have so many elderly people who are on a fixed income, we have families that have lost their jobs, and what we give them might be all they have, so we’re doing our best to stay open as long as we can,” Bodie said.

Both food banks are in need of food donations and volunteers.

To make a food donation to the Community Kitchen, click here.

To make a food donation to CAP, click here.