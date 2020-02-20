Local group calls for action as flooding impacts region

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – As flooding continued to impact the region Wednesday, a local volunteer group launched a new campaign that calls for action to help those impacted.

Horry County Rising launched a petition called, ‘Demand a Plan,’ which advocates for measures to be put in place to protect the area from flooding.

“Our mission is simply prevent the catastrophic costs of flooding and help all the effect families who continue to be impacted,” founder April Thomas said.

She says the group would like to see certain key measures be included in the flood mitigation plan for Horry County.

“That includes investing in flood mitigation programs like buyouts, implementing low impact development principles and investing smart infrastructure,” Thomas said.

County leaders say they’re hard at work to find solutions.

“It will be interesting to see what the flood mitigation plan comes back with,” Horry County Councilmember Cam Crawford said. “I look forward to that and implementing what is suggested. It’s something that’s being worked on and data is being compiled and I’ll certainly move to expedite that.”

You can view Horry County Rising’s website here.

Latest Headlines