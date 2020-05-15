Local gym prepares to reopen, focuses on small group training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As gyms prepare to reopen, Finish Strong Training in Myrtle Beach is focusing on small group training.

For the last few weeks trainers were able to meet with clients on the outside of the gym for workouts.

Now they’re working to open gym doors.

“We’ve been cleaning all of this week. Sanitizing the floors, every piece of equipment. We’re scrubbing the walls, so it’s perfectly ready on Monday,” said owner Molly Piercy.

Piercy says equipment will be laid out before every class.

When the workout is over the equipment is first cleaned by members and then staff right after.

A maximum of 15 people per class will be allowed and workouts will involve both indoor and outdoor training.

Inside the building members will be spread 10 feet apart and will not share equipment.

Row machines and similar equipment will not be used to avoid cross contamination.

“It doesn’t mean that our equipment is limited, we just have purchased more of it so we have up to 15 for each station and it will be a different variety. Things are going to be different from now and I don’t necessarily think it will be a bad thing. We’re still going to have great workouts,” said Piercy.

Gym goers won’t be able to use lockers for the time being, but will be able to carry a water bottle and towel from home nearby.

“This isn’t your giant commercial gym that may have a couple thousand people walk through the front door every single day. Having that controlled environment really limits the spread of anything that has potential coming in,” said Jason Flanagan, Head Performance Coach.

Flanagan says the new guidelines are for everyone’s safety and members need to have intention.

“You shouldn’t just come in and blank everything out and just get your workout on. I want you to think about what you’re doing and be conscious and aware and in the moment,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan says to watch out for an instructional video on how to properly clean gym equipment on the gym’s Facebook page.

“That’s only going to benefit your workout. It’s only going to benefit everyone around you by understanding how things are done. Procedures that need to be done to sanitize,” said Flanagan.