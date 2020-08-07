Local gymnastics gym opening enrollment for virtual learning site

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – A Carolina Forest gym will soon open enrollment for the facility’s virtual learning site.

This fall Thomas Gymnastics will operate as a virtual learning site in the morning and a gym in the afternoon.

Manager Garrett Murray hopes to help relieve some burden for working parents who can’t be in two places at once.

“We want to try and create a school environment,” said Murray.

Students will be spaced out at tables on upper and lower levels.

“We have a 16,000 square foot facility total and we plan to use almost the whole entire facility,” said Murray.

Murray says gyms across the country have been working together on the concept.

Figuring out how to operate a school setting and run a business at the same time.

“We kind of pick each other’s brains and come up with ideas. You know, the best way to help out these families in these communities that may not have the option to stay home with their kids and do their school with them,” said Murray.

The program will be flexible for hybrid and virtual learning.

“We’re fully prepared to switch over everything to where we’ll teach the kids here on they’re off days,” said Murray.

Gym staff will supervise teachers guide students through lesson plans.

“We’ll just be here to assist them and make sure they’re staying on task with their work,” said Murray.

Murray says enrollment will be open within the next few days and is working to make the cost affordable for families who are already facing financial hardship.