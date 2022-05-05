MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local HVAC companies are experiencing new shortages.

The companies said equipment shortages are not as bad as last year, but the new problem is a ductwork shortage.

Owner of East Heating and Air Inc, David Moshoures said finding flexible duct is the hardest part.

“I’ve been doing this since 1981 in Myrtle Beach and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Moshoures said. “We used all the flex in town and then we used all the pipe in town I mean there’s nothing left it trickles in.”

Owner of Heat Pumps Plus, Darrin Barton said suppliers have started limiting what each company can get.

“To prevent people from trying to buy it all up they try and allot the customers just what they can afford to give them,” Barton said. “So they’re trying to spread around what they have. That’s going on with the ductwork quite a bit.”

Moshoures said people building new houses have the worst impact. The allotments don’t give them enough materials to finish a project.

“You can get four bags of six-inch flex a day and that’s not going to do a house,” he said. “I know guys who are building seven or eight houses right now and they’re getting four boxes a day, so you have half-built houses everywhere.”

Bigger contractors are going through the same thing and some manufacturers have also stopped ordering certain parts, he said.

“I’ve had some manufacturers tell me they’re not taking any more orders for certain parts for certain units because they don’t have them,” Moshoures said. “Recently they stole them out of their new units to try and catch up, and guess what, now they’re out of new units. So, it’s tricky.“

Barton and Moshoures both say the busy summer season means the problem will only get worse.

“If you need an air conditioner I wouldn’t wait because we’re coming up on the busy season and who knows what it will be like in July,” Barton said.

Barton said even though the shortages are not as bad with equipment, parts are never guaranteed. He calls ahead of time to make sure what he needs is there. He also works with his suppliers to find the best solutions around any supply obstacles.

Barton and Moshures said some options for beating the shortages can be going up a tier in price or switching to different brands.