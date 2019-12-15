Local non-profit helps kids surf for free

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Surf Dreams Foundation hosted a corn hole tournament at the Big Beaver Bar on Sunday to raise money to help kids get the tools they need to surf.

Local surfer, Philip Jackson started the Surf Dreams Foundation to introduce kids to the sport of surfing and to ultimately help keep them on the right path in life.

“We help kids get into surfing, take them on surf trips, make sure they have boards and wetsuits,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s mother, Rita Boyd says the non-profit has had a big impact on her son’s life.

“He had went down the wrong road for a while. He decided on Surf Dreams Foundation because of what happened to him, he doesn’t want to see these kids get in trouble, or standing on a street corner and doing things they’re not supposed to be doing, and as a mom, I am extremely proud,” Boyd said.

The Surf Dreams Foundation hosts several free surf days each summer and takes kids on surf trips to different countries. Jackson says seeing kids fall in love with the sport is what keeps him going.

“It brings tears to our eyes. You know when someone has the bug. When they start surfing and they get up on their first wave and you know they want to do it- it’s a natural high. If we can impact one kid from not going down the wrong path, then I feel like the program works,” Jackson said.

