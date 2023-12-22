MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A local non-profit is helping spread holiday cheer to the elderly community this season.

‘Angel Gift Giving’ has spent all week delivering presents to different nursing homes. News13 was at one of the delivery spots and talks about the impact it has on those who no longer have loved ones around.

‘Angel Gift Giving’ is a group who has partnered with different organizations to provide Christmas gift bags to six different nursing homes along the Grand Strand.

NHC Healthcare of Highway 17 Bypass was one of the nursing homes.

This is the first Christmas the non-profit organization hosted the event and organizers said it was a success. Almost 600 bags were prepared over the last month to distribute this week and students at Faith First Academy in the Market Common provided handwritten cards for each bag.

The founder of the non-profit, Sheryl Carns said none of it would have been possible without the help of their partnerships with the Salvation Army, Shugs, and Carolina Limousine, who all donated and helped pack the bags.

Carns said the gift bags have socks, lotion, tissues, and snacks. She said the mission of the outreach is to show they haven’t been forgotten and are loved.

“I’ve always been involved in church ministry,” Carns said. “And so nursing homes has always definitely been a part of my passion my mom was in a nursing home for a year before she passed and then I’ve had other relatives that have been in nursing homes so nursing homes and senior residents have always been very near and dear to me.”

Carns said the group raised $1800 and spent $200 out of pocket.