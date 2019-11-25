Local restaurant hosts weekly charity brunch

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One local restaurant is cooking for a cause. Banditos Cantina will host brunch with benefits every Sunday to help a different non-profit each week.

“I like that the brunch with benefits isn’t limited to anything, we can bring in any non-profit organization, so it’s a very broad spectrum of how we can give back, and I think the community recognizes that and wants to be involved as well,” Elena King, events and marketing manager for Banditos said.

This Sunday, the charity brunch benefitted the Myrtle Beach Professional Firefighters union so they can buy more children Christmas presents that the department’s Shop with a Hero program cannot cover.

“It’s important for us because we’re all about the community. We want the kids and the families to understand who we are and be comfortable with us. So this is a chance to interact with them and build that community support, because we don’t want them to just be there for us when there’s an emergency. We also want them to know that they can come on the fire station anytime or if they see us on the streets they come and say hi and it’s okay,” Captain Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said.

Banditos Cantina’s brunch with benefits will take place every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The restaurant is located on North Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.