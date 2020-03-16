Local restaurant works to feed students during coronavirus school shut down

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – One Murrells Inlet pizza shop is feeding kids for free while schools across South Carolina shut down from the coronavirus.

The owner of Uncle Mikey’s Pizza is promising a free slice of pizza for any student who comes to his restaurant while schools are closed down.

“I am blessed by God and he gave me more than I deserve, and I want to do something for the kids. I know a lot of kids are suffering,” Mike Zalloum, owner of Uncle Mikey’s Pizza said.

Zalloum has a history of giving back to the community. During hurricanes he gives free pizza to first responders.

“If they come here and eat, at least it will take a little bit of stress out of them, and it will make them feel better, and they’ll have something to do,” Zalloum said. “I want them to know there are people behind them who support them wherever they go.”

In order to receive a free slice, students should bring their student I.D.’s if they have one.