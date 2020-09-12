Local retired NYPD officer remembers 9/11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Community is home to several retired New York Police Department (NYPD) first responders and law enforcement officers on duty during the 9/11 attacks.

Lisa Midwood, a retired NYPD officer who served within the department for 20 years, reflected on her personal 9-11 experience on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

“I was a police officer in Queens at the time, I had been a rookie in The Bronx for five and a half years, and then I went to Queens,” Lisa Midwood, a retired NYPD officer said.

September 11th, 2001 was an unforgettable day when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives. Midwood was called into work on 9/11, her day off, and made it to ground zero days following the attack.

“It was the day tragedy occurred we had terrorists assault our country and take down two of our beautiful twin towers in New York City, it was a horrible day for all Americans,” Midwood said.

“This magazine shows the faces of all the officers who were killed, and this is a poster made up for us as first responders by a civilian,” Midwood said.

Following the terrorist attack, Midwood wrote a poem three days after the tragic events and emotions unfolded in front of first responders, law enforcement, and civilian heroes.

“In the din, as each collapsed to the ground, prayers were heard for loved ones to be found and every American hero that perished at ground zero,” Midwood read the poem.

She recalls a scene following the attacks where “people were human to each other.”

“People from all over this country came to ground zero with trucks to haul in and out stuff. Companies brought food. It was amazing the way this country came together,” Midwood said.

Photos, articles, and old badges are thankful reminders to have survived surreal moments.

“It was like zoom right into the second tower, and at that point, I knew we were in trouble,” Midwood said. “You just saw the smoke billowing into the sky.”

Out of two decades worth of experiences as an NYPD officer, one of Midwood’s most treasured is the takeaway from 9/11.

“When I was a rookie, I delivered a baby in the Bronx, but ‘Twin Tower’ was a true blessing,” Midwood said.

The poem ‘Twin Tower’ was written and published to remember the thousands of lives lost and the sacrifice of many Midwood worked alongside.

Each time Lisa Midwood reads the poem, the lives and sacrifices from 9/11 victims and survivors are remembered.

“We will flourish anew as a blooming flower and in the end remain in supreme power,” Midwood said, as Midwood finished reading the last line of the poem.