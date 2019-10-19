Local running store holding ‘No Way Nestor’ run in place of canceled mini-marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local running shop is planning a half-marathon Sunday in spite of Nestor’s decent onto the Grand Strand.

News13 told you Friday the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon was canceled ahead of the storm.

But Fleet Feet Myrtle Beach isn’t letting Nestor get in the way.

The store will be hosting its ‘No Way Nester 13-Mile Run’ Sunday morning.

Cathy Rogers, one of the store’s owners, tells News13 the run is open to anyone. Runners should show up at their store on N. King’s Highway around 8:30 a.m.

The half-marathon will begin at the store and go to the Skywheel before heading back to Fleet Feet.

Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon organizers are providing fruit and water for runners.

Anyone with questions can call the store (843) 839-3338.