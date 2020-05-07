Myrtle Beach grocery store owner expecting meat shortage now that beaches have reopened

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Many processing plants across the country are shutting down as thousands of workers have gotten sick.

As a result, some grocery stores are limiting the amount of meat customers can buy. Piggly Wiggly in Myrtle Beach has not seen a shortage yet, according to owner Jay Martin.

Martin doesn’t doubt that there will be a meat shortage at his store soon now that beaches have reopened.

With his store front being only a three minute drive from Myrtle Beach, he’s sure that he hasn’t sold out of meat yet, because beaches were closed.

Now that beaches have reopened, he’s preparing for a lot more customers.

“All we can do is try our best to order,” Martin explained. “I had my market manager order extra meat, but you know meat – you can’t order so much extra because it can go bad.”

Although Martin doesn’t have a limit on how much meat customers can buy, he doesn’t believe it will be that way for long.

His main supplier, C&S Wholesale Grocers warned Martin of a potential 75% decrease in meat availability within the next two weeks.

Mike Duffy, CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers, recently announced partnership with US Foods as an effort to keep shelves stocked.

Duffy said in a statement:

“We are very excited about our partnership with US Foods, which will keep the food supply

chain strong despite challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are taking the steps necessary to onboard and train members of US Foods’ workforce to ensure our warehouses are staffed and deliveries are on the road, enabling families access to food across the country.”

Along with partnership with US Foods, C&S joined with Performance Food Group to help handle the the increase in food and product needs.

Since the outbreak C&S Wholesale Grocers has expanded employ benefits by providing bonus pay and additional time off for employees.