Local zoopkeeper responds to Netflix series, calls it ‘sensationalized entertainment’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Safari’s Doc Antle responded to the Netflix series “Tiger King” in a post on Instagram.

“We are very disappointed that our facility was mentioned in the new Netflix series,” Antle said in the post. “It is important to understand that this series is not a documentary; it’s sensationalized entertainment with paid participants.”

“These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach,” Antle’s post also said. “Over the decades we have heard every sort of fantasy scenario regarding our facility. Many of these less-than-flattering mistruths have been manufactured by those in the animal rights movement that oppose animal ambassador programs of any sort.”

“All cubs are cared for cradle to grave the wild accusation that we would ever euthanize a cub is manufactured sensationalism,” Antle’s post continued. “It’s a complete fabrication that a tiger looses (sic) its value at a certain age they all have a place. It’s also illegal, immoral, and unjust.”

Antle’s full post can be read below.

Screenshot of an Instagram post by Doc Antle taken at 12:11 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.

