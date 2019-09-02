Locals, businesses in Myrtle Beach prepare for Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – This year, Labor Day took on a whole new meaning for some Myrtle Beach businesses who spent the holiday boarding up their windows and closing down ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

“You have to be prepared for the worst just in case, and everyone has to do what they feel is necessary for the storm,” Don Kozlowski, store director of Green’s Discount Beverages said.

On Sunday, Governor Henry McMaster declared a mandatory evacuation for everyone on Horry County’s coast, something some businesses have grown used to.

“I’ve lived here for 22 years so this is nothing new. It just happens to be the start of the season so we have a long way to go,” Kozlowski said.

However, it was a different story for some new homeowners just down the road.

“We just moved into the house so we don’t have any boards to put up on the windows,” Brian Ebinger said, a Myrtle Beach local said.

He and his mother have decided to wait out the storm.

“It might be bad. There’s only one way to find out,” Ebinger said.

“Everyone has to do what’s best for them. Leave if you have to, but if you make the decision to stay, be ready for whatever comes,” Kozlowski said.