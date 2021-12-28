Locals, visitors enjoy unseasonably warm temps in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – As our area sees unseasonably warm temperatures, people are flocking to Myrtle Beach’s coastline and boardwalk.

Parking spaces, beach volleyball courts and restaurants were all buzzing Tuesday as people enjoyed the warmth in December.

“Just been enjoying the beach, spending time with each other, having a lot of fun,” Antonio Camacho-Bucks said, who was visiting with his family from Baltimore.

Locals and people from out of state alike were in and out of boardwalk businesses. Some tourists from other regions didn’t realize the weather is typically much cooler this time of year.

“We pretty much looked and knew it was going to be like this, so we were looking forward to this,” Timothy Dean said, who was visiting from Flint, Michigan. “Didn’t realize it was going to be this sunny.”

The warm weather did cause some headaches. The skating rink at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach is now being opened at 5 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. because of the warmth. Businesses are enjoying the crowds, though.

“The weather obviously helps,” general manager at Dirty Don’s Dalton Noui said. “People are going to come out. The sun attracts people as we like to say and Myrtle Beach has made efforts to bring people in town as well. They have the holiday lights and Beach Ball Classic always brings people down.”