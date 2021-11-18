Lois Eargle’s life and legacy celebrated by family and friends

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Thursday, family and friends honored the life of longtime Horry County Auditor Lois Eargle.

Eargle died Sunday at 85 years of age and was laid to rest Thursday. Funeral services were held at Langston Baptist Church in Conway, where Eargle regularly attended church services.

Eargle was eulogized by three of her granddaughters who praised her “poise” and shared stories of Eargle’s quick wit and sharp sense of humor.

“Lois was a true people person,” Jessica Stalvey said. “She was also a servant, a leader. She taught me that in order to lead first you must serve… In order to teach, you must first be able to learn.”

Eargle served as Horry County Auditor for nearly three decades, starting in 1993 and retiring in June 2021. Eargle also served four terms as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

“What a legacy my momma has left for our family, for her church at large, for the citizens of Horry County and the state of South Carolina,” said Stephen Eargle, Lois’ son.

Eargle’s legacy spans generations. One of her 26 great grandchildren spoke at the funeral.

“When my momma told me that [Eargle] passed, I was sad, but I knew that she got to see her husband and her sister and her momma,” said Harper Grace, one of the 26 great grandchildren. “And most of all she got to see God’s blessing.”

Eargle was committed to her family and guided by her faith.

“God was her source of passion, her source of purpose and her source of pleasure,” said Jeff Kersey, a friend of Eargle’s.

Kersey said Eargle believed women belonged in leadership roles in public service.

“As I’ve read all the responses about her life on social media, the impact she made on many women—they talk about how Lois inspired them to believe in themselves,” Kersey said. “And how she opened the door to public service for women all across this state.”

Roughly 200 people attended Thursday’s service before a private burial that was limited to family.