Longs man arrested after various drugs, guns, crossbow seized

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man is being charged after police say he was found with various drugs, weapons and stolen property.

On Ocgober 6, Henry Mumford, 25, was served a search warrant on Kids Lane in the Longs area after reports of stolen property at the location.

The following items were seized:

Crack cocaine (16 grams)

Suboxone strips (16 doses)

Cocaine (22 grams)

Long guns (13)

Crossbow (1)

U.S. currency ($4,002)

Mumford was charged with possession of schedule I-V drugs, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking crack cocaine.

Investigation into a number of stolen items at the location is still ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.