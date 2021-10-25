Longs man arrested after various drugs, guns, crossbow seized

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man is being charged after police say he was found with various drugs, weapons and stolen property.
On Ocgober 6, Henry Mumford, 25, was served a search warrant on Kids Lane in the Longs area after reports of stolen property at the location.
The following items were seized:
- Crack cocaine (16 grams)
- Suboxone strips (16 doses)
- Cocaine (22 grams)
- Long guns (13)
- Crossbow (1)
- U.S. currency ($4,002)
Mumford was charged with possession of schedule I-V drugs, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking crack cocaine.
Investigation into a number of stolen items at the location is still ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.