Longs man arrested after various drugs, guns, crossbow seized

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of HCPD

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man is being charged after police say he was found with various drugs, weapons and stolen property.

On Ocgober 6, Henry Mumford, 25, was served a search warrant on Kids Lane in the Longs area after reports of stolen property at the location. 

The following items were seized:

  • Crack cocaine (16 grams)
  • Suboxone strips (16 doses)
  • Cocaine (22 grams)
  • Long guns (13)
  • Crossbow (1)
  • U.S. currency ($4,002)

Mumford was charged with possession of schedule I-V drugs, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking crack cocaine.

Investigation into a number of stolen items at the location is still ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories