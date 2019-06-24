Pharmacy in Longs to pay fine, surrender DEA license after allegations of Controlled Substances Act violations

FILE – In this June 14, 2011, file photo, various prescription drugs on the automated pharmacy assembly line at Medco Health Solutions in Willingboro, N.J. Medicare recipients cut back on pricey brand-name drugs but they still had to spend more on such medications anyway, according to a government report that blames rising manufacturer prices for […]

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A pharmacy in Longs will pay a fine and surrender it’s DEA license after allegations of violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

Parkway Discount Pharmacy in Longs agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and surrender it’s DEA license “to resolve allegations that it violated the Controlled Substances Act by failing to abide by recordkeeping requirements and filling prescriptions without confirming required information,” according to a release from Sherri A. Lydon, United States Attorney for the district of South Carolina.

“The pharmacy had been notified previously of recordkeeping violations and failed to make the necessary corrections,” the release said. “DEA registrants have a responsibility to handle controlled substances in a manner that complies with the law.”

“Doctors and pharmacists are uniquely positioned to assist in preventing the abuse and diversion of controlled substances. Adhering to the basic rules of recordkeeping and prescription review is essential to helping fight the opioid epidemic,” Lydon said. “Pharmacies have a duty to ensure that they track and dispense controlled substances in compliance with the law.”

“The claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability,” added the release.