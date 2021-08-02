Longs post office mobile unit up and running more than 1 month after fire

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A mobile unit is up and running at the Longs post office more than one month after a fire halted operations.

Representative William Bailey said after 36 days, mail is going into the boxes that were set up on the post office property.

News13 first reported two weeks ago that many residents were still without answers. PO Box customers had to go to the North Myrtle Beach location to pick up their mail, which was an issue for some residents.

A fire on June 25 at the post office caused it to halt operations due to heavy damage.