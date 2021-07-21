Longs residents still inconvenienced one month after post office fire

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Longs residents are still inconvenienced one month after a fire at the Longs post office, even though the U.S. Postal Service said a mobile unit would be set up right away.

It’s been nearly one month since a fire halted operations at the Longs post office.

“This post office was used for people to get their medicine, people got their social security checks, I mean, they depend on this facility to live as part of their day-to-day life,” Representative William Bailey said.

The U.S. Postal Service said it would have a mobile unit and PO Boxes up and running on site within a few days, but as News13 first reported Tuesday, that still has not happened, and those days are turning into weeks.

“First thing I heard is we’ll have it taken care of in a matter of days, and I haven’t seen anything happen yet,” said Michael Beierschmitt, a Longs resident.

A mobile U.S. Postal Service truck has been sitting in the parking lot since late June, and residents drive past it, looking for it to be working.

“We just want this mobile truck, which is on wheels, up and running, and if it’s not up and running, this community can’t get services,” Bailey said.

Until then, those residents have to use the post office in North Myrtle Beach.

“It would be nice to have a simple drop box to put our mail in so we don’t have to run down through all the traffic, especially during the tourist season,” Beierschmitt said.

A Longs resident said he even offered to pick up mail for his older neighbors and those who don’t have a car. The U.S. Postal Service didn’t answer News13’s Maria DeBone when asked what was taking so long, but a representative did say, “we apologize for the inconvenience and continue to work on installing boxes and a mobile retail unit on the Longs Post Office site.”

“I’m going to start delivering mail,” Bailey said. “Just open the truck and I’ll stand out here 50% of my day and I’ll walk it over to the car for them but let’s get it opened, this is ridiculous,” Bailey said.

News13 asked Bailey what the U.S. Postal Service told him about what was causing the delay, and he said it’s a lot of red tape stuff that needs to happen before it can be ready to go. He said he is staying in contact with the U.S. Postal Service to try and get the unit working as fast as possible.