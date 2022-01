LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was injured after a gas truck hit a motor home Thursday morning in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. at Star Bluff and Ten Crossing Road, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash caused a fuel leak, but there is no current concern for the public.

Star Bluff Road was closed, as of 11 a.m.

