LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 3:47 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 and Lynners Lane, HCFR said. At least one person had to be removed from a vehicle.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.