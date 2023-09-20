HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt in a shooting in the Longs area Wednesday night, according to Horry County police.

The shooting happened at about 6:50 p.m., police said. It happened on Bombing Rage Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD’s tipline at 843-915-8477.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.