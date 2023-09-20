HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt in a shooting in the Longs area Wednesday night, according to Horry County police.
The shooting happened at about 6:50 p.m., police said. It happened on Bombing Rage Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD’s tipline at 843-915-8477.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here