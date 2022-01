Two people were injured in a crash Jan. 21, 2022 in Longs.

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking the public to avoid the area of Highway 90 and Jones Road in Longs following a two-vehicle crash.

Two people were injured in the collision, which happened at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the agency.

Traffic remained blocked, as of 2:45 p.m.