LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Major Mary Johnson, of Longs, was officially promoted to the United States Army rank of Lt. Colonel during a ceremony Saturday morning.
The ceremony happened at Freemont Baptist Church in Longs. Johnson was joined by loving family members.
Johnson is a graduate of Longs High School. She went on to study at South Carolina State University in the spring of 1994. Later that year, she joined the Army Reserves.
Johnson began basic training in the fall of 1994.
She served the country for 28 years.