LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman died at the scene of a shooting in Longs on Sunday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive, according to Willard. De-Erica Fisher, 21, was shot multiple times.

One person was taken into custody on Sunday. Further information was not immediately available.

