LONGS, SC (WBTW) – No one was injured in a fire overnight in Horry County.

In a social media post early Friday, Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. The fire happened along Sweet Bay Road in Longs.

No one was hurt, but two people are displaced and will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina. No other details were available.