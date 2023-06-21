LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — USPS is set to host the official groundbreaking ceremony of the new post office in Longs, according to a news release from American Postal Infrastructure.

Rep. Russell Fry said that a lease was signed for a new post office in Longs on May 15. He had said on May 11 that he had not received a response to a letter he had sent to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Fry wanted a response by May 5 to a letter dated April 20 sent to DeJoy. The letter asked for a written response detailing the United States Postal Service’s plans to rebuild the Post Office, which burned down in June 2021.

Fry, whose House district includes Horry County, expressed his frustrations with DeJoy during a subcommittee hearing on May 17.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for June 26 at 10 a.m. at Highway 9 E in Longs, according to the release. Fry is set to host alongside Jon Otterberg, the CEO of American Postal Infrastructure.