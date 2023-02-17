LONG, S.C. (WBTW) — Habitat for Humanity plans to break ground soon on its second ReStore location in Horry County.

Construction on the 20,000-square-foot facility at 2191 E. Highway 9 in Longs will kick off at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24, according to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County. Habitat ReStore staff, board members and community members from the North Myrtle Beach area will attend the ceremony.

Construction is expected to take about 10 months, and the store is expected to open in January.

“The Habitat ReStore model is much more than a thrift store,” said Jason Greene, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County. “It is a vital financial component to support our mission to build safe, decent, and affordable homes for families in need in our community.”

Greene said the new store will allow Habitat for Humanity “to expand new home construction, maintenance and repair activities, financial literacy programs, and community impact projects” in Horry County.

The area’s first ReStore opened in 2000 and serves the Myrtle Beach and Socastee areas. Habitat for Humanity said it has kept 1,100 tons of materials out of local landfills and helped fund the construction of three homes in the past year.

Habitat for Humanity open the first ReStore in 1991 and currently operates more than 1,000 locations in six countries. Most of the items for sale in the stores are donated by local residents and businesses.

“With this expansion of a second ReStore, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County will now be capable of serving a larger part of our community base of Horry County,” ReStore Dirctore Joey Gregory said. “This expansion will allow us to provide greater resources to our community to strengthen our mission of building safe, decent, affordable housing and continuing to support our other programs.”