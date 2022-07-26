LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue will celebrate the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art fire station in Longs Tuesday morning.

The project broke ground in February 2020 and started taking calls in late-May of this year. The new Station 13 celebrates its grand opening Tuesday.

The need for the new station arose as the population of Horry County continued to grow.

“As the county grows and as public safety grows in the county, we need to expand with that,” said Tony Casey, an Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson. “This new station essentially is gonna be an update to what we need in the county for public safety.”

Casey said the old Station 13 was “rudimentary” and had outgrown itself. The new station has updates that serve the growing fire team and community.

“[It has] everything that we haven’t seen in the past,” Casey said.

Some of the new features include doubling the amount of bay doors to allow firetrucks easier access in and out of the building.

“The old rudimentary station had two bay doors you’d back the apparatus into them and pull them right back out,” Casey said. “That requires people to back them in there safely, which we did for years, but this new station has a strip around the side where you’ll drive the vehicles into the back of the station and pull them out the front.”

The new Station 13 will also have a fitness center, updated living quarters and new bathrooms. The station will also add career personnel to its team of volunteers.

Casey said these are updates that will be included in all HCFR stations moving forward.

As far as size, the building is seeing a big increase.

“This is a much larger station than the previous station again,” Casey said. “This is so much expanded from that, so the footprint’s gonna be much bigger.”

Since it started running operations in late-May, the station has already proven to be a success to the community.

“I checked last week and since it opened about two months ago, they’ve already run 220+ calls in that area,” Casey said. “It’s a very busy station, and that’s a very busy and growing area of Horry County.”

The $2.2 million building was built right next to where the old Station 13 once stood, but the history is not lost.

“We needed to take down the old building, and it is now a piece of the art at the new station,” Casey said.