Horry County man wanted after conviction at sexual assault trial he didn’t show up for

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is wanted after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child at a jury trial he didn’t show up for, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

John Peter Kehborn Jr, 48, of Longs, was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the solicitor’s office. Kehborn didn’t show up at the trial.

Kehborn was sentenced by Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John. The sentence was sealed until Kehborn is arrested, according to the solicitor’s office.

The charge stems from an incident in May 2020 where Kehborn sexually assaulted a 13-year-old, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Kehborn’s location is asked to contact local law enforcement.