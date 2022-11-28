HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County business expects to add dozens of new jobs as part of a $4.2 million expansion, officials said.

Shed Windows and More, plans to build a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Longs that will allow it to manufacture double-pane vinyl windows in-house, according to a news release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

The company, founded in 2001, manufactures and distributes windows and other building materials, including doors, hinges, shutters, skylights, hardware and more, to do-it-yourself builders and contractors around the world.

“South Carolina’s companies continue to reap the benefits of our business-friendly environment and strong workforce, as proven by today’s expansion,” McMaster said. “Congratulations to Shed Windows and More, Inc., and we look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years to come.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2023 and create 42 jobs over the next five years, officials said.

“Our company has been around for more than 20 years and part of Horry County since 2013,” Vice President Thomas Slack said. “We value our employees, our customers and the community. Shed Windows and More, Inc. is excited to expand our operations to meet the growth of our customers all over the United States. Thank you to everyone who has shared a part in our expansion, and we look forward to more great opportunities in the future.”

The expansion is welcome news, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.

“Horry County is devoted to supporting and growing industry, and we are proud to announce the expansion of Shed Windows and More, Inc.,” he said. “The company represents success in our county and proof that we are a great place to have a business.”

More information about jobs at Shed Windows and More is available at SC Works.