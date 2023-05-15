WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two years after the Longs post office was destroyed in a fire, a government official said Thursday in a letter to South Carolina Rep. Rusell Fry that a lease has been finalized for a new facility.

A copy of the letter from James Carl, a government relations representative, was posted Monday on Fry’s Twitter account. It was in response to a letter asking for updates that the Republican sent to the United States Postal Service on April 20.

“I want to thank the United States Postal Service for their response to my letter inquiring about the status of the rebuilding of the post office in Longs,” Fry tweeted. “After our letter to the USPS on April 20, we have learned that progress has been made, including a lease agreement that was signed on May 10 and the selection of a new local contractor to provide routine ground maintenance. There is still a lot of work to be done, and I look forward to working with the USPS to provide the people of Longs the post office they deserve.”

The letter also said the landlord is currently working on a construction timeline for the new facility but did not disclose any additional information about the project.

In his April 20 letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Fry sought information about plans to rebuild the office and asked for a response by May 5.

After the fire, residents were initially directed to use the post office in North Myrtle Beach. The Postal Service eventually opened a mobile unit, but it had reduced operating hours.

Fye’s April 20 letter references a statement sent by the USPS to News13 in July 2022, stating that repairs were expected to be completed in early 2023, barring weather or other unexpected delays.

News13 has reached out to officials numerous times since the fire for more details about what caused the fire and updates on the repairs. Officials have not provided any updates, and on multiple occasions sent a basic statement that didn’t address our questions.

The last response received by News13 was in January from a USPS spokesperson. The statement said “We regret the delay, but progress is being made to restore the facility.”