HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was convicted Thursday of murder in a deadly 2020 shooting, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Laquandian Bromell, 29, of Longs, was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in his trial that began Monday, according to the solicitor’s office.

Bromell was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the murder charge and five years on the possession of a weapon charge. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 35 years, according to the solicitor’s office.

In 2018, Bromell was charged with voluntary manslaughter and other charges in a separate death, according to previous reporting from News13.