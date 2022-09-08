LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was given the maximum sentence Wednesday for sexually assaulting a minor, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Angel Ruiz-Alvarez, 53, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the solicitor’s office. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the longest sentence allowed for that charge.

Ruiz-Alvarez was sentenced by Judge William H. Seals, according to the solicitor’s office. Ruiz-Alvarez will also have to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life after he’s released.

The victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the sexual assault, according to the solicitor’s office.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details were available.