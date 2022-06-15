LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A jury convicted John Peter Kehborn Jr., 48, of Longs, of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in February at a trial he did not show up for, according to the solicitor’s office. He was eventually found in Texas and arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Judge Steven H. John gave Kehborn the maximum sentence and ordered him to register as a sex offender when he’s released, according to the solicitor’s office. Kehborn is not eligible for parole.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are provided.