Longs woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs woman was killed Friday in a crash in Georgetown County, according to officials.

Faye Sundby, of Longs, died when a 2013 tractor-trailer crashed into the back of her car while stopped in traffic on Highway 701 near Eaddy Street, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 11:53 a.m. Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Sundby was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital where she died from trauma, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.