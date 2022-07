A mobile home was damaged on July 22, 2022, in Longs. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A morning fire damaged a mobile home in Longs, according to authorities.

Authorities were sent at about 10:20 a.m. to OJ Road, according to a post from Horry County Fire Rescue. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the occupants who were displaced.

A photo of the scene appears to show the structure heavily damaged by fire.

Additional information, including a cause of the fire and damage estimates, were not immediately available.