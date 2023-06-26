LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new post office in Longs after a fire destroyed the previous facility in 2021.

Pam Crenshaw is one of thousands of Longs residents who have faced many challenges sending or receiving their mail. After a devastating fire destroyed the post office in Longs, residents were redirected to the North Myrtle Beach post office.

“I’ve been very frustrated with having no post office. We’ve been very patient I think,” Crenshaw said. “Thank goodness we have a temporary here, but it’s only open between 9-2 so we have to go to North Myrtle Beach.”

A mobile unit with reduced hours of operation opened in Longs. Nearly two years after the fire, the mobile unit is still in operation.

Community members said it is hard to get questions answered, and due to the growth in the area, it takes longer to get their mail. But now, that will all change after officials broke ground on a new facility.

“I think it’s a win for the people of the community,” said US Rep. Russell Fry. “You look at what they had to go through without service … without reliable service here . . . this is a step in the right direction.”

For nearly two years, the community saw no progress. It took a letter from Fry and Fry questioning the postmaster general during a hearing in Washington DC asking why the Longs post office still wasn’t rebuilt.

“Look, if I can’t get a call back, if people can’t get a call back, and the community can’t get a call back, we were having those same struggles,” Fry said. “So to call a little bit of attention to it at the very top of the oversight hearing, really put a microscope of what was really going on, even in a small city like Longs, South Carolina.”

The CEO of American Postal Infrastructures said the new post office will double the size of the previous 3,200 square foot facility. It will also have more room for packaging and additional post office boxes to represent the growth in Longs.

Fry said the post office will be completed and opened in the next 10-12 months.