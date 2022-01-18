Police: Horry County man jailed after pointing AK-47 pistol at 4 people in car

LONG, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old Horry County remains jailed after allegedly pointing an AK-47 pistol at several people on Sunday while trying to carjack their vehicle, according to police.

Christopher Tewan Vereen of Longs is charged with kidnapping; armed robbery; first-degree assault and battery; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and possession of less than one gram of ice, crank or crack cocaine. He is being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to an Horry County Police incident report obtained by News13, officers responded to a home on Dogwood Road in Longs and were told that Vereen had pointed the pistol at four people – two adults and two young children – inside a car before turning it off and forcing one person to get out of the car. He then shattered a window with the gun, the report said.

Police arrested Vereen without incident after he was identified by the victims, the report said. After getting search warrants and searching a camper on the property, officers recovered a black Draco AK-47 pistol matching one described by the victims and a black shotgun. Officers also found an undisclosed amount of drugs inside the camper.

Vereen has a prior arrest in June 2020 in Horry County for allegedly firing a gun into a car with people inside. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in that case.