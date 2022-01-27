Potential rezoning request in Longs could put homes in higher-risk fire area, HCFR says

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A property in Longs that could be rezoned to a Multi-Residential District (MDR1) is in an ISO-10 fire area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), which means the closest fire station is more than five miles away.

The property is at the intersection of Camp Swamp, Fries Bay and Old Buck Creek roads in Longs. The land falls within an ISO-10 fire area, according to HCFR Assistant Chief Douglas Cline.

“Outside of the five miles, it’s a longer response,” Cline said. “It means that everything goes by road miles, it takes longer to get there, everybody knows that fire growth is substantial every short duration it goes.”

A new Longs fire station is undergoing construction and should be done by April, but Cline said that won’t change the property’s ISO-10 classification.

“The new Longs station is being built,” Cline said. “It will have a career group that comes in, once that’s built and the staffing is hired and put into that, however, it’s still going to be an ISO-10.”

If the planning commission approves the request to rezone the property from Forest Agriculture (FA) to MRD1, it will allow for the addition of 231 single-family units.

A portion of the property also falls within a flood zone, but the lots do not.